VIDEO: Size of Sheffield Wednesday was a massive draw for Sam Winnall

Sam Winnall says the stature of Sheffield Wednesday as a club was the tipping point in his decision to switch from Barnsley.

Winnall today completed his move down the A61 for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half year contract with Wednesday.

And he says he could not turn down the opportunity to play for a club the size of Wednesday.

"It's fantastic to hear that a club of this size is interested in me and as soon as I got that call I wanted to come over and hopefully get things sorted," the 25-year-old said.

"It's the stature of the club. It's a massive club and a club that is so well supported.

"I played here a few weeks ago with Barnsley and the atmosphere was electric.

"It was definitely one of the main reasons I wanted to join.

"Thankfully it's done now and I'm just looking forward to getting playing and getting started."

Winnall could make his Owls debut in the clash with top six rivals Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on Saturday.

And he is keen to add to the 11 goals he had netted for Barnsley so far this season.

"That's what I pride myself on, my goalscoring ability," he said.

"Hopefully I can come here, get a few goals and push us in the direction towards the Premier League."

"I know a few of the lads from my time at Wolves, Steven Fletcher and David Jones.

“It’s something I’m really excited about. You want to be around people with a similar personality to yourself.

“I’m sure it’s a really ambitious group and one I’ll fit right into."

