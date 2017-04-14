VIDEO: Why Sheffield Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens loves ‘chilled’ Carlos Carvalhal

Centre-back Glenn Loovens has revealed the secret behind Carlos Carvalhal’s successful spell in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Today’s clash with Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City outfit will be head coach Carvalhal’s 100th match at the helm.

Carvalhal, a surprise choice to succeed Stuart Gray in June 2015, led Wednesday to the Championship Play-Off Final last term.

Although the Owls agonisingly missed out on promotion, Carvalhal is on track to guide the club to a second successive top-six finish.

Loovens told The Star: “It has been great working under Carlos. He’s a real good manager and is a pleasant person to have around you. I think he has a positive effect on everyone within the club.

“Carlos is quite chilled and allows you to do your own stuff but, on the pitch, he demands the best.

“Like any other manager, he accepts you can do your own thing off the pitch as long as you perform on it. He’s a general good guy.”

The Dutch defender, who may not line up against his former club Cardiff because of a groin injury, believes Carvalhal’s laid-back demeanour is one of his main attributes.

“Every manager does their own thing,” he said. “Carlos is his own guy.

“He’s tactically very good and always prepares us well for every game. Nowadays you have a lot of foreign coaches in this division. A lot of teams have their own style. It’s not your standard 4-4-2 anymore.

“Everyone respects Carlos highly. The first season in English football isn’t always easy, but straight away he took us to the play-offs. We are in the play-offs again this year so I think he deserves all the praise he’s getting.

“It is hard to compare him with different people I have worked with before. I have worked with some great managers and he’s one of them.”

There have been a few occasions where Carvalhal has lost his temper with the players.

“Once or twice,” said captain Loovens with a wry smile. “I always find that if a coach is chilled, when he does show his bad side, it has more of an impact.”

