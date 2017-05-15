WATCH: Dogged Sheffield Wednesday frustrate Huddersfield Town in the first leg of play-off semi-finals - Match Highlights

It finished all square in the first leg between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town in their Championship play-off semi-final tussle.

Wednesday have the slight advantage after holding their West Yorkshire counterparts to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday.

The Terriers dominated possession and territory but rarely looked capable of breaking down the Owls’ well-organised defence.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal was satisfied with the final scoreline.

“It is a positive result,” he said. “If you go away in the play-off semi-final and you return to play the home game at 0-0, it is very, very positive.

“We are not favourites in this competition. Every team has 25 per cent chance. There have been two draws so every team still has 25 per cent. The value of all four teams are similar.

The second instalment of the tie will be staged at Hillsborough this Wednesday.

