Preston North End 1 Rotherham United 1: Millers complete away season with only second point on the road

Rotherham United earned only their second point on the road as they wrapped up their Championship away campaign by holding Preston North End at Deepdale.

The draw means the relegated Millers have failed to win an away match in an entire season for the first time since 1932/33, but they will be happy with the result after suffering 21 defeats on their travels on their way back to League One.

It gave manager Paul Warne his fifth point in five matches since he took the hot-seat permanently earlier this month. The last time Rotherham didn’t lose away was at Ipswich Town when their October clash finished 2-2.

The Millers went ahead in the ninth minute when midfielder Richie Smallwood fired in a fine 20-yard half-volley for his first Millers goal this season.

Warne’s side, with striker Jonson Clarke-Harris showing up well on his first start since cruciate surgery last summer, fashioned the best chances of the half and could have been leading by more before former Rotherham target Stevie May curled in a 42nd-minute equaliser.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi - seven goals in his last 21 appearances - bent an effort just wide after 13 minutes and centre-half Richard Wood’s header five minutes later was too tame when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

Adeyemi wasted a great opportunity seconds before the break, skying his shot when the goal was gaping following Clarke-Harris’s headed knock-back from Lee Frecklington’s right-wing cross.

Frecklington, whose season was thought to be over because of a shin problem, had returned to captain the side.

In a second half of few clear-cut chances, Rotherham were saved four minutes from time when centre-half Semi Ajayi did superbly to head substitute Simon Makienok’s goalbound header away from the net, and in the dying seconds Makienok’s looping header bounced off the bar.

Adeyemi looked like he might redeem himself with the winner in time added on with a surging run only to see his shot blocked, but ending a run of 14 straight away losses still represented a good afternoon’s work for the Millers.

Preston (4--4-2): Maxwell; Browning, Baptiste, Huntington, Spurr; Barkhuizen (Horgan 66), Browne, Johnson, McGeady; Hugill (Makienok 80), May (Robinson 66). Subs not used: Lindegaard, Boyle, Vermijl, Pringle.

Rotherham (4-4-1-1): O’Donnell; Fisher, Ajayi, Wood (Belaid 87), Mattock; Frecklington (Yates 80), Vaulks, Smallwood, Taylor; Adeyemi; Clarke-Harris (Morris 72). Subs not used: Bilboe, Purrington, Warren, Bray.

Goals: Smallwood 9 (Rotherham); May 42 (Preston).

Referee: Robert Jones.

Attendance: 11,032.