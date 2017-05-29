Spireites’ season ticket sales encourage Carson

Spireites supporters have been quick to take up the club’s offer of discounted season tickets.

Around 2,500 fans have taken advantage of Chesterfield’s early bird offers as they look ahead to a season in League Two.

Director and company secretary Ashley Carson said new signings had lifted the mood going into the 2017/18 campaign.

He said: “The season ticket sales have been very encouraging and I’d like to thank everyone who has pledged their support by purchasing a season ticket.

“I’m told that even a significant number of people who vowed they wouldn’t buy a season ticket have renewed.

“We have also attracted quite a number of new season ticket holders, junior ones especially.”

And added: “There has been a lot of positivity as a result of the signings we have made so far and Gary Caldwell, Steve Eyre and Guy Branston deserve credit for the work they have done on the recruitment side, bringing in some quality players.

“The teamwork so far has been very professional and it is rewarding to see so many quality new signings being made so early on in the close season.”

And there could yet be more signings soon, with the Spireites working to get one over the line this week.