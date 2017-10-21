Goal video, fixtures, results and match report: Sheffield Steelers 4-0 Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers sealed their first Conference win tonight - and they did it in some style.

Paul Thompson's men had suffered defeats on the four occasions they had played their own Erhardt Conference rivals, three of them at home.

Tonight, while starting against champions Cardiff Devils, and without the acclimatising, new signing Andre Deveaux, they started to put that right.

Mathieu Roy was icing in a new position, on the third line with Tim Wallace and Andreas Jamtin.

Devils began the night six points behind second place Sheffield, but have no fewer than five games in hand, despite the fact it's only October.

And they had an early chance on 90 seconds, with Josh Batch firing wide.

Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff. Pic by Hayley Roberts

Levi Nelson had an effort straight into goalie Ben Bowns' chest as Sheffield dominated.

Then they went ahead on the penalty kill, John Armstrong feeding Colton Fretter, from behind the net after a distribution boob by Bowns.

Armstrong had been the first period's best player.

At 18:48 it was the Fretter show again, assisting on a Matt Marquardt goal.

Sheffield Steelers v Cardiff. Pic by Hayley Roberts

Devils didn't react like champions in the middle period, creating little of value, while a clever Nelson tip brought the best out of Bowns.

Pressure around the visitors crease saw Steelers widen their advantage, Andreas Jamtin scoring his second goal in three games.

Devils were over-run..it was 4-0 at 43;58 when man of the match Marquardt helped himself himself to his second of the night by converting a Mark Matheson bounce of the end boards.

RESULTS

John Armstrong celebrates with Colton Fretter. Pic: Dean Woolley

Saturday 21st October



Elite League



Braehead Clan 4 Milton Keynes Lightning 3

Coventry Blaze 2 Dundee Stars 3 (OT)

Manchester Storm 3 Fife Flyers 2

Nottingham Panthers 5 Edinburgh Capitals 2

Sheffield Steelers 4 Cardiff Devils 0

FIXTURES



Sunday 22nd October



Elite League



Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Dundee Stars v Coventry Blaze - 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Braehead Clan - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 5.00pm