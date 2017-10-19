Graves Park set for Cross County Championships

The Northern Cross Country Relays Championships take place on Saturday at Graves Park.

The men’s race, which incorporates the Cutlers Relay, is over four stages, the women’s and age group races are over three stages.

Rotherham, runners up last year in the women’s race behind Lincoln Wellington, will be looking to go one better this time, and field four teams.

Last year’s silver medallists were Natasha Hatswell, Zara Knappy and Samantha Hughes and they are all entered again along with Jenny Blizard and Sophie Cowper, mainstays of the Rotherham team in the recent road relays.

In the men’s race Hallamshire, City of Sheffield and Dearne and Rotherham should all be prominent contenders.

City of Sheffield senior/junior ranks are boosted by last year’s under 17 winning trio Alfie Manthorpe, Julian Slater and Connor Henderson.

In the under 17 women’s race last year’s runners up Rotherham have the same three runners, Mya Taylor, Cyane Robinson and Ellis Jackson and will be hard to beat.

Hallamshire were runaway winners of the under 13 girls race last year and have Ruby Simpson and Emma Shipley available again in the same age group. They are favourites to retain their title and should also be prominent in the under 15 girls race.

Timetable:

11:00 Under 17 women

11:05 Under 17 men

11:45 Under 11 girls

11:50 Under 11 boys

12:15 Under 13 girls

12:20 Under 13 boys

12:40 Under 15 girls

12:45 Under 15 boys

13:15 Junior/senior women

14:15 Junior/senior men