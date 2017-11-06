Hallamshire Harriers retain U13 girls team title at England Cross Country Relays championship

Hallamshire Harriers under 13 girls team were outstanding in winning the under 13 girls race at the England Cross Country Relays championship at Mansfield on Saturday.

Always favourite to retain their title with two of last year’s winning trio available, they nevertheless needed to be on top form to ward off a strong challenge from Cheshire club Vale Royal.

The red vests of Hallamshire led from the start with their strongest runner, Ruby Simpson (7:22) bringing them home ahead on the opening stage.

Georgia Robertson (8:10) maintained the lead and it was left to Emma Shipley (pictured, 7:29) to bring the team home 15 seconds clear of Vale Royal with the rest well behind.

A measure of Hallamshire’s strength in this age group was shown when their B team finished 18th and their C team 36th in a field of 104.

Rotherham were just outside the medals in the under 17 women’s race, finishing fourth. Mya Taylor (8:40) started them off in second place which was held by Emma Ball (9:43) before Cyane Robinson was closed down on the final stage despite running 9:12. Hallamshire were seventh with Saskia Huxham, Eve Crownshaw and Laura Trask.

Hallamshire were second Yorkshire team behind Leeds City in the women’s race finishing 16th with Rotherham off the pace in 29th place.

Other performances included:

Junior men: City of Sheffield and Dearne 14th; Under 15 boys: Hallamshire 8th, Rotherham 16th; Under 15 girls: Hallamshire 17th.

Hallamshire’s Andy Heyes was fourth in the Abbey Dash in Leeds yesterday. In a tight finish after a group of 10 broke away, Heyes clocked 29:22, a personal best. He will run in the British Cross Challenge in Liverpool next month in a bid for selection to run in the European Cross Country Championships.

Rotherham’s Sophie Cowper was seventh in the women’s race in a personal best of 33:55.