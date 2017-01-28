Horror story: Sheffield Steelers 2-5 Belfast Giants

Sheffield Steelers endured a horror show home peformance against Belfast Giants tonight.

They were taken to the cleaners by a super-hot Northern Irish side.

At the end of the night they were five points behind Giants in the race for the title, albeit having a couple of games in hand.

A crowd of 6,198 watched the home side’s no-show.

Sheffield conceded an early avalanche of goals after Belfast top scorer Chris Higgins got hold of a loose puck at 5:38 and placed it over Ervins Mustukovs’ body, an unmarked Michael Quesnele added at 8:27 and then two came from David Rutherford on the power play at 12:51 and 17:24.

It couldn’t have gone any worse for Steelers in the opening session. But were they that superior

John Armstrong and Mathieu Roy. Pic: Dean Woolley

Or was it a fluke?

Not exactly.

Second placed Belfast answered that when Rutherford assisted on a Brandon Benedict goal at 30:59 to ring up a hugely embarrassing, and unexpected, 0-5 score.

They had really put Steelers in their place.

The newly assembled Steelers’ top line eventually clicked in at 35;06 when Colton Fretter tipped in a shot after a play involving linemates Mathieu Roy and Andreas Valdix.

Fretter is the man who has kept Steelers on point in the last few games.

But when a penalty shot came his way at 50:27 he was some way off executing and the score remained at 1-5.

That summed up much of the night.

Luke Ferrara popped in a late consolation at 59:24.

But Sheffield now have a massive task on their hands to achieve a third-straight Elite League title.