Ice hockey: New Year Dog house for Sheffield EPL side

Sheffield Steeldogs endured a horror start to the New Year, shipping in 16 goals in defeats to Peterborough Phantoms.

On Monday, Steeldogs went down 6-1 at home, although it had been a nip and tuck game for 40 minutes. Sheffield got left behind in the final period as Phantoms showed their class. The visitors took the lead at 26:18 when a slip gave Sam Towner a break to beat James Hadfield.

Arnoldas Bosas missed two short-handed opportunities on the same shift. Liam Kirk missed a penalty shot and Phantoms took a 1-0 lead in to the third period.

There were four goals in the first five minutes. Cam Brownley’s first of the season was outweighed by three from Peterborough.

Two further Phantom goals were testament to their more clinical finishing; they scored five goals on 16 shots in the session.

A day earlier in Peterborough, the year had got off to a bad start for Steeldogs. Missing Mrna, Kumeliauskas and Kirk, they competed well enough in the first period but a poor goal conceded just after the restart put them 3-0 down.

Peterborough scored five goals including a pair for Martins Susters as the Phantoms made the best of the chances and exploited a tired looking defence.

Both teams put their backup netminders in for the last period and the Phantoms still dominated, converting a 7-1 lead into a 10-2 victory.

Steeldogs will look for their first win of the year when the Bracknell Bees visit iceSheffield on Saturday (7th).