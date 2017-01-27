Injury robs Louise Bloor of place in Sheffield athletics event

Rotherham sprinter Louise Bloor is expecting some outstanding performances at the British Athletics Indoor Team Trials at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The best athletes in Britain will be battling for national titles and a spot on the British team for the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March. Bloor is particularly looking forward to the sprint events.

She said: “There’s some amazing talent in Britain and the depth of women’s sprinting is outstanding - and reflected in the success in Rio.

“It will be exciting to see athletes like Asha Philip and the younger sprinters coming through at the Trials in Sheffield.”

Bloor had been planning to compete in Sheffield, however, she’s recovering from injury. She said, “It’s such I shame that I won’t be able to compete, as I love running in Sheffield and I had a fantastic time last year, winning the 200m and a bronze in the 60m.

“It was initially on the cards, but due to returning from injury, we decided to build winter training gradually. So, I won’t be looking at the European Indoors in March.”

The sprinter was speaking at a visit to her old school, Maltby Academy, where she joined children for a sprint relay master class. Bloor presented the school with tickets, for each child in the class, to watch Britain’s best athletes compete on February 11 and 12.

She said, “With only just over two weeks to the British Athletics Indoor Team Trials it’s nice to be back at my old school where I had so much fun doing athletics.

“I know a lot of the children here enjoy sport and it’s great that this class will get the chance to come and support Britain’s best athletes at the EIS in a couple of weeks.”

Bloor, who juggles athletics with her job as the performance nutritionist for the national judo and diving federations, has her eye on Summer’s big championships this summer.

“Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster, but it showed me that I can still improve,” she said.

“2017 is a massive year for British athletes with the World Championships in London, so I’m hoping I can get back to my peak and have a good outdoor season.”

Tickets for the British Athletics Indoor Team Trials are available VIA www.britishathletics.org.uk