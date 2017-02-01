It is time for DRS in T20s, says Root

England batsman Joe Root has called for the International Cricket Council to make DRS reviews available in Twenty20 internationals.

Root was wrongly given out lbw in the final over of India’s series-levelling win on Sunday, with umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin raising his finger despite a heavy inside edge.

Shamshuddin had earlier raised eyebrows by reprieving India captain Virat Kohli when a Chris Jordan delivery rapped the pads clean in front of middle stump.

On both occasions England would have happily referred the decision to the TV umpire - and been successful - but there is currently no provision for DRS, which gives players a set number of chances to review umpiring decisions, in the shortest form of the game, as there is in Test matches.

“Is it time now for some sort of DRS in T20 cricket?” Root mused on the eve of the series decider in Bangalore today.

“When the margins are so small and the smallest thing can turn a game of T20 cricket I do feel every opportunity to get the right decision should be taken. It’s as simple as that.

“I know you want to keep the speed of the game but with it being such small margins and so important for us to get things right - with bat or ball - it’s just as important to get the right decisions from the umpires as well.

“It would be quite nice to see maybe even one review for either side.”

Root’s words are timely given the ICC board are set to have their quarterly meeting in Dubai at the weekend, just the kind of forum where his suggestion might be acted upon.

“I’d like to think it will get raised anyway by a few different members,” Root added.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the rest of world cricket or even for the rest of my team.

“It’s just something I believe in and I’m sure there are others out there who will agree with me.”

Shamshuddin will stand in today’s deciding T20, despite’s England’s complaints to the match referee.

“I have no problem with him umpiring any of our future games. As a player you’re going to make mistakes and as an umpire you’re going to do exactly the same,” Root said.

“It would be wrong to single him out and have a personal go at him but if that was in a major tournament - in a final or a semi-final - from a decision that goes against us, we’re going to feel bitterly disappointed.

“It wouldn’t be fair to him as the umpire standing in the game to have to deal with the aftermath. He should be able to go and do his job as we are doing ours and he’ll be under enough external pressure after what happened the other night anyway.”

After a tricky batting surface at the VCA Stadium last time out the final game of England’s long and trying sub-continental winter programme is expected to be full of runs.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has a surprisingly low top score of 157 from its four T20Is but has been a happy hunting ground for major totals in one-day cricket and the Indian Premier League and both teams spent a long time clearing the ropes in range-hitting drills on Tuesday.

As a result England are unlikely to risk left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, with seamer Liam Plunkett favourite to make his return to the XI.