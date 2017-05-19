Lightning fails to strike twice for Sheffield Steelres duo!

Elite League newcomers the Milton Keynes Lighting have suffered a double pre-season disappointment after their interest in two Sheffield Steelers’ players ended with without success.

MK showed some interest in Mike Ratchuk, the offensive d-man, and winger Luke Ferrara, who were both released by Sheffield coach Paul Thompson. Ratchuk signed for Guildford Flames and Ferrara opted for Coventry Blaze.

Blaze coach Danny Stewart said: “Luke is a a good pro and comes to us in great shape. Luke will play a key role up front and at 23 is still getting better. What attracted me to Luke was the experience he has gained in Sheffield. He has won trophies and played in some huge games and that experience is invaluable.”

Meanwhile Steelers are making progress in filling some of the holes in their own roster, with signings likely next week. It is important that a quality defenceman is brought in, as Ratchuk has gone, as has Anders Franzon, while Jace Coyle’s wife is pregnant and it is a big ask of the family of the 26-year-old Canadian to uproot.

It is unlikely that all three Swedish players will return - Yared Hagos, Markus Nilsson and Andras Valdix. Coach Thompson has already hinted that he is looking at the Scandinavian market to see if potential replacements can been sourced.