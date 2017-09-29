Mixed start for Sheffield Steeldogs

Sheffield Steeldogs have maintained their strong start to the league last weekend but lost in the cup.

Saturday’s 7-3 victory over the Billingham Stars was a fairly routine win; two early goals put the Dogs in control and a loss never looked likely.

Sunday’s Autumn Trophy game in Basingstoke ended in a 3-1 defeat, not the ideal start to the cup campaign.

Player/coach Ben Morgan said: “It was always going to be difficult going into a tough rink against a very well organised team with quality, experienced players from the EPL.

"We knew it would be tough, but we shot ourselves in the foot on the first shift. We were ill-disciplined with our communication and we switched off immediately straight from the face off and the first shot ends up going in the back of the net - from there it was difficult to get back into the game”.

He was though pleased with response he got from his team.

“At 3-0 down going in to the final period we spoke and said that our intensity and style of play just wasn’t good enough and we got away from what we had been doing well over the previous weeks.

"We made a commitment to ourselves to show that we wanted that third period and we won it. We will take that into this weekend’s game and show them we are not a team to lie down, we will carry on fighting.

The chance to make amends for that loss comes on Sunday when the Bison make a visit to iceSheffield – and Morgan is adamant that it will be a very different game.

“I’ve looked at our strengths and we have a game plan for the Bison, based on what we know we do well" he said.

"Our fitness is good and we are outlasting teams and coming out strong in the final period of games. We will keep things simple and stick to our plan – we feel we owe ourselves and the fans one, it will be a very different performance”.

The game against the Bison faces off at 5:30 on Sunday.