NHL centurion marches into Sheffield Steelers’ line-up

An American with 101 games experience in the NHL has become the latest veteran to join Steelers.

Sheffield haven’t signed many players, recently, with a lineage involving the greatest league in the world.

Another player joins the Play Off champs

So Tim Wallace’s arrival will be a welcome addition, given his undoubted pedigree.

While he is not a direct replacement for Guillaume Desbiens, who has retired, it’s interesting to note Desbiens was, last season, the most decorated of ex NHLers, with 23 games with Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

Wallace recorded his century-plus NHL account with Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

After a spell in Europe the 6’1 power forward returned to familiar ground with games for Alaska Aces and Bridgeport Sound Tigers before opting for a debut season in the UK.

“I’m a two-way player, I can make plays and score whilst knowing my role.

“I’ve played 10 years pro so I’m an experienced guy” Wallace says.

“After playing in the NHL I moved to Sweden, I wanted to play in the big leagues in Europe, Sweden, Germany and now England. I’m excited to get going.”

Coach Paul Thompson said: “I wanted a big power forward and right handed shot and Tim fitted the bill. This is a guy who plays hard, finishes his hits, goes to the net and has a big shot.

“He is a no-nonsense player but he also backs it up with a good skill-set, he led Orebro in scoring back in 2014 in the Swedish Hockey League.

“You can see we have signed a quality player. You don’t play where he has without doing a lot of things right. He will add to our already strong leadership group.

“He isn’t a direct replacement for either Geoff Walker or Desbiens, he is his own man. Another strong player added to our line up.”

Wallace added: “You do your homework on clubs and this sounded like a good fit.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene