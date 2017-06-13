Patient Brad continues to learn his craft for third Sheffield Steelers’ year

He might not have the most glamorous role at Sheffield Steelers.

And it’s possible he isn’t the most popular Brad Day in Yorkshire sporting circles...he shares his name with a rugby league player with Batley Bulldogs.

But Steelers can relax in their build-up for next season in the knowledge that they can rely on the second-string goalie, in tandem with first-choice Ervins Mustukovs, for 2017-18.

Day has signed a fresh deal for the club and says he is content to exploit what opportunities come his way.

The 22-year-old Huddersfield man has started 12 games since joining from Steeldogs two seasons ago.

It’s not a huge amount, but he says: “I love being a professional and coming to the rink every day. I know my opportunities are limited playing behind Moose (Mustukovs) but every day I learn and get better. The coaches know they can trust me should the opportunities arise as they have done in the last two years. I’m ready. With more and more games being played over the 32 week season my chances will come and I will be ready.”

Coach Paul Thompson accepts there must be frustrations for a second-choice goalie.

“It’s a tough job he has” he said.

“In Moose we have a starting goalie who likes to play and wants to play. Brad knows though that every day he has to come to the rink ready and prepared.

“Every time he has been called on he has delivered just like last season in Nottingham.

“Brad has to come to the rink with a smile on his face, be loose and he does that. He knows during the week he has to be the last guy off the ice as players will wish to stay on the out longer and fire 100 pucks at him

“He is as popular team guy and it certainly wouldn’t be the same without him.”