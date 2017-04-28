Report: DBL Sharks Sheffield 71 Worcester Wolves 73

DBL Sharks Sheffield will start the second leg of their BBL Play-Offs semi-final behind after falling to a late pair of free throws against Worcester Wolves.

The game was tied with 90 seconds remaining at the EIS before Danny Huffor landed a free throw double in the last minute to secure the win for Worcester.

Huffor ended up with a game-high 25 points in the win with Trevor Setty the only other player in double figures for the Wolves with 15 points.

An 8-2 close gave the Wolves an eight-point lead after 10 minutes and they pushed further clear in the second to open up a 14-point advantage at half-time.

Sheffield began to eat away at the deficit in the third with a 21-15 quarter and tied the game at 61 on a three from Rashawn Rembert.

The game would be level again at 71 with 90 seconds remaining before Huffor sealed the win for the visitors to take a two-point lead back to the University of Worcester Arena.

Rembert had a team-high 20 points for the Sharks with Mike Tuck adding 15 points in the defeat.