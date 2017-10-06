Report: DBL Sharks Sheffield 98 Leeds Force 71

DBL Sharks Sheffield put in a dominant performance to beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds Force 98-71 at EIS Sheffield on Friday night.

The Sharks came flying out of the blocks, an early 9-2 run putting them in charge before Leeds levelled.

An 11-0 run for Leeds took them into a shock lead mid-way through the first but Zach Gachette reduced the arrears to ensure the Sharks ended the quarter at 20-21.

The Sharks came out all guns blazing at the start of the second - a 23-5 spell putting the home side firmly in charge.

Tony Wroblicky enjoyed a particularly impressive first half, pulling down half of his team’s 24 rebounds - and Zach Gachette impressed shooting from deep, making 100 per cent of shots from the three-point line.

Leeds refused to lie down, however - a 9-0 run of their own brought them back to within reach of the Sharks and making the score a respectable 46-36 at the half.

A 14-4 start to the third quarter from the Sharks put clear daylight between the sides for the first time in the game, the highlight coming late on in the third - McKnight, tumbling out of bounds, somehow found Gachette near the sideline, and his jump shot from deep rebounded off the glass for Marsden to lay-up and put the Sharks 15 clear.

A 10-0 burst from Leeds at the start of the fourth made the scoreline more respectable, before a superb alley-oop between Gachette and Mike Tuck, plus an emphatic dunk from Dirk Williams, set the Sharks away to a comfortable win.

A first ever three-way tie for MVP between Gachette, Wroblicky and McKnight served to demonstrate an impressive team performance.

Sharks scorers: Gachette 21, McKnight 20, Williams 14, Wroblicky 14, Alexander 12, Marsden 9, Tuck 8.