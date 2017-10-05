RETRO: A “talentless thug” - but Sheffield Steelers fans still love him!

Five years ago this weekend, Sheffield Steelers cashed in on the NHL players “union strike” and landed Tom Sestito on a temporary contract. The 6ft 5ins winger played 11 games under Ryan Finnerty. He scored 13 points in his time here, and an hour in penalty minutes, before returning to Philadelphia Flyers. He went on to play for Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Big Tom was not a player everybody liked - he was labelled a “talentless thug” and “boxing hobo on skates” in north America by his fiercest critics.

He is now aged 30 and performs in the AHL with the snappily-titled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The New Yorker has recently fallen out on twitter with porn star Mia Khalifa - so he’s keeping his spot in the headlines, if nothing else.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene