REVIEW: A must have for all runners

Calling all runners! Here we have a must buy.

Introducing OOFOS recovery shoes.

These are specially moulded to support your feet after exercise and super shock absorbing (37 per cent more than regular running shoes) to take the pressure off your feet and joints.

A spokesman said: "Your feet worked hard today - and they’ll likely have another workout tomorrow. That’s why every pair of OOFOS is engineered to help your feet recover in ways that typical footwear can’t. OOFOS. Your feet earned this."

Your feet and joints take a pounding on hard surfaces. Slipping on OOFOS after a workout provides them with relief and a chance to recover.

Unlike flip-flops, the OOFOS patented footbed is designed with tremendous arch support to take the pressure off of ankles, knees and hips, as well as your lower back.

Biomechanically designed, OOFOS flex with both your foot and the ground. The soft, flexible OOfoam material enables your foot to articulate the way nature intended.

Why should you buy?

* Soft, conforming toe post eliminates chafing

* Durable OOfoam holds its cushion its entire life

* Moisture- and bacteria-resistant closed cell foam is shower-ready and machine washable

* So light they float

You can view the full range here: www.oofos.co.uk