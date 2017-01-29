Rotherham Titans 23 Richmond 10: Titans back to winning ways

Rotherham Titans returned to winning ways in the Championship with a hard-fought, but deserved 23-10 win over a resolute and determined Richmond side.

The pressure was off as there will be no relgation following the exclusiion from the Championship of London Welsh, but both sides fully committed themselves to 80 minutes of physically demanding rugby.

Knights tries came from George Tresidder and Tom MacDonald while fly half Lee Millar, on loan from Hull Ionians, kicked three penalties and two conversions.

Titans coach Justin Burnell said afterwards: “Despite there being no relegation now, it was always going to be a tense affair. I thought we were outstanding in the first half but in the second half we just lost our way a little bit.

“It was our defence and discipline which kept us in it really and I’m happy with the win because I thought we needed that to nudge us on for the rest of the season. Our aim is to start climbing the table and I think we are more than capable of doing that.”

* Rotherham Titans: Tom Williams (Toby Williams 59), Maddison, Rees (Herriott 70), Salmon, Curry (Hicks 68, Grahamn 76), Lawrence, Calladine, MacDonald (Tyas 68), Tresidder, Millar, Henry, Barker (Owen 57), Wilson (Kelly 79), Foley, Thomas.