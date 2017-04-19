Breakthrough for Sheffield Eagles star

Director Mark Aston says that changes made behind the scenes by Elliot Minchella are starting to provide consistency on the field.

The former Leeds youngster had a tough start with Eagles before a strong finish to last season. After agreeing to stay with the club following their off the field struggles, Minchella has picked up where he left off to become a regular in 2017 and Aston puts improved form down to a willingness to change.

Sheffield Eagles v London, pic by Simon Hall

“He has brought his potential out of the locker recently and put it into the games.

“We were banging heads last season for a while. He didn’t believe in my philosophy, he still maybe had the Leeds thing in him, so he challenged. He got left out but took it on the chin and came knocking on my door to ask how he could get back into the team.

“When somebody asks for support, it means they are ready to change.”

Aston added: “It took him a while, but he found a way.

“From that day he knocked on my door he has been a different character, a different player and I have to say he made me at the end of last year pick him, week in, week out. It has been the same this season, he has made me pick him.”

Minchella’s improved form was evident against his former side when he bagged two tries in the victory against London, whilst he was instrumental in several of the eight tries scored as the Eagles trounced Dewsbury on Easter Monday.

Aston believes the Bradford-born ace has all the tools to keep improving, as he looks to get back to the standards that earned him rave reviews as a teenager with the Rhinos.

“He is getting better, defensively he’s understanding what I want from him, he can kick a ball, he can pass a ball, he can run a ball,” Aston added.

“He is now an absolute pleasure to coach. At the beginning he was a pain if I am honest. He is back now and showing the signs of the potential he has got.”