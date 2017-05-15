Caretaker coach Peter Green happy as Dons return to top four

Doncaster RLFC climbed back into the top-four of League One when running in ten tries away to lowly Hemel Stags.

Despite seeing the Dons score ten tries, caretaker coach Pete Green admits that there is still room for improvement.

“Obviously it’s been a turbulent week for the club (with head coach Gary Thornton leaving in midweek) and the players were a bit down after the London Skolars result.

“So the main thing today was that we won so we’ve got to look at that as a positive,” said Green.

“They finished the first half strongly and we only led by eight points at half-time but I was never worried that we’d lose at any stage of the game.

“We created a lot of chances during the game and both Tom Carr and Jason Tali, in particular, were dangerous, but we weren’t as clinical as we need to be and we missed four or five clear-cut chances.

“Defensively we looked a little bit suspect at times and we put ourselves under pressure on occasions by not controlling the ball.

“We’ll be looking at both aspects of our game in training this week ahead of what will be a very big test against Keighley on Sunday.”

Green, who played for an hour in his first game at Kingstone Press level for several years, says he was pleased how it went on a personal level.

“I felt good after the game and I enjoyed being back out there,” he told The Star.

Green admitted the player-coach role can be demanding but added: “When you are out there you can influence things a little bit more and when things aren’t going our way I’m there and can speak to the players.”