Dane Chisholm still a Sheffield Eagles player, says Mark Aston

Sheffield Eagles say Dane Chisholm remains registered with the club, despite Bradford Bulls officially unveiling him as their latest signing.

In a dramatic twist to the transfer saga, the Eagles released an official statement accusing the Bulls of an illegal approach.

Chisholm, who the Eagles also confirmed as being ‘subject to disciplinary procedures’, was widely expected to leave but the Eagles are adamant that they still hold his registration.

“Dane Chisholm is still a contracted player at Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls has not made contact with Sheffield Eagles with regards to this,” the club said in their official statement.

“The player is still registered with the club.

“As such the club view this as an illegal approach and signing of one of its players.

“The player in question is subject to disciplinary procedures with the club, which are still ongoing.

“Sheffield Eagles will be making no further comment at this time and will be seeking immediate legal advice with regards to this news.”

Before both clubs made their respective announcements, Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston told The Star when asked about the rumours:

“There are things that have to be resolved, and he might well end up as a Bradford player, who knows. At this moment, as far as I’m concerned he is registered to us.

“I’ve seen some of the reports out there that he has had a fall out with Mark Aston. The one thing I can guarantee is that he has had no fall out with me.”

In response, Chisholm took to Twitter to give his side of the saga:

“I was asked to sign a release document by Sheffield Eagles and told that they would sign and action it with the RFL by 2pm today. Disappointed and frustrated that they have done this to me when they told me in writing I would be released today. I have all the emails and text messages off them confirming all actions will take place. But when I try to contact them to ask if they have sent the RFL my release..their phones are off.”