Double boost for exiled Eagles as Sam Scott returns and Elliot Minchella signs new deal

Sheffield Eagles have officially confirmed the arrival of former back-rower Sam Scott, whilst Elliot Minchella has also agreed a new deal.

Scott returns to the Eagles’ flock for his second spell after agreeing a one-year deal, whilst Minchella was part of last season’s squad and also pens a one-year contract.

A veteran of the side that reached the Championship Grand Final in 2011 and 2012, Scott rejoins the club five years after his departure.

The 26-year-old has been with Batley Bulldogs for the past three seasons, but after injury curtailed his progress in 2016, he is looking to kick start his career back where it all started.

“Two years ago Sam Scott probably has his best ever season in the game for Batley,” director of rugby and acting CEO Mark Aston told The Star.

“I think John Kear (then Batley coach) was quoted as saying that he was one of the best back-rowers in the competition. He picked up an injury last season, but again the work and the commitment - the little things that he does are massively important.”

Scott was part of the squad that was defeated in the Grand Final by Featherstone Rovers in 2011, but came back strong the following year to defeat the same opposition in 2012.

Still very much in his infancy as a rugby league player, Aston insists he has matured greatly since those early successful days.

“He has matured, when he was with us the first time around he was still finding his way,” added Aston.

“I am delighted to have him back here. He was involved in the 2012 Grand Final victory, so he has had the success with us previously. He comes back and we welcome him with open arms, and I am sure, like he was before, he will become a favourite with the fans.”

In what has turned into a busy week for Aston’s exiles, Minchella is the next player from last season’s squad to agree fresh terms.

The 20-year-old former Leeds and London operator endured a difficult start to his career with the Eagles, but after improved performances at the back end of last season, Aston is expecting big things in 2017.

“Elliot has been the best trainer during pre-season,” Aston continued.

“I have been highly delighted with the attitude he has shown since coming back.”

The Eagles have a friendly against Doncaster this Sunday at the Keepmoat Stadium, kick off 3pm.