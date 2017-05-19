Eagles check on Straugheir as Flynn’s lined up for debut

Sheffield Eagles are monitoring the progress of Duane Straugheir ahead of Saturday’s trip to Toulouse, whilst new signing Paddy Flynn could be in line for a debut.

Director of rugby Mark Aston, who has also confirmed that winger Eze Harper has left the club, says Flynn is now registered to play, whilst Straugheir is edging closer to full fitness after suffering with a groin problem.

The recent arrival of former Widnes winger Flynn has pushed Harper further down the pecking order, and after only three appearances since joining in the close season, it has been mutually agreed for the ex-Leigh operator to leave.

Flynn himself could now make his debut in France, and whilst Straughier, pictured, remains a doubt, Aston confirmed the 27-year-old is back in training.

“Paddy Flynn has definitely been registered now, so he will certainly be in contention,” Aston told The Star.

“Elliot Minchella is also back, he trained earlier in the week and seemed to be fine. ‘Straff’ had a reaction to his injury so he is still a doubt, and we also have to check on Garry Lo who has got a knee injury. There’s one or two who are doubts but most of them are fit and well.

“We thought it would be four to six weeks for Duane, and we are now at four weeks. It is a groin strain, but I don’t think it is too much to worry about, it is a little bit of discomfort.

“He tried training on Tuesday, and got through quite a bit of it, but he just isn’t quite there. If he isn’t quite 100 per cent do you risk him? The fact of the matter is over the last couple of weeks the guys have had a proper dig, so do you change it in any case.

“There is all that to put into the mix as well. I don’t think that he is too far off if I am honest and I am hopeful, but he just needs to get past this little bit of pain at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Aston has also confirmed that want-away half-back Dane Chisholm’s future is set to be decided by a tribunal.

Chisholm was announced as signing by Bradford, but the Eagles state he is still registered to them. Aston says they haven’t heard from the Aussie since they sent him a ‘return to work’ letter.