Flying Flynn backed to make an impact for Sheffield Eagles

The Championship Shield run-in could be where Sheffield Eagles see the best of versatile operator Paddy Flynn.

The ex-Widnes Vikings ace joined Eagles in May after a spell away from the game and has made 12 appearances for them.

Mark Aston had been looking to add an experienced hand to his young team after a mixed start to the campaign, with Flynn ticking the boxes after a long spell in Super League with the likes of Widnes and Castleford Tigers.

Primarily used at centre, Flynn took time to adjust to life back in the competitive game, but after some noticeable performances in recent weeks, director Aston has backed the St Helens-born flyer to flourish.

“I am pleased for Paddy because he has struggled to find the form that he wants from himself, but he has got himself a couple of tries in recent weeks and that will give him confidence for the remainder of the season” Aston said.

Flynn scored a brace of tries in the recent 56-16 victory over Oldham, a team performance which was described as one of the best of the season by Aston. The 29-year-old was effective the following week in the victory over Swinton Lions, forcing an error for Elliot Minchella’s try, before bagging another for himself.

With five tries to his name this season, Aston has backed Flynn to go from strength-to-strength, with a lengthy trip to Toulouse next up for the Eagles. “It was always going to take time, but he is finding his feet now” Aston added. “He has played in Super League over 200 times. He has plenty to offer.”

Eagles take on Toulouse in France this Monday, (7pm BST.)