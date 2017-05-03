Lo and behold: Sheffield Eagles have league’s top wingers

Director Mark Aston believes he has two of the best wingers in the Championship, as Garry Lo continues to maintain his impressive try scoring streak.

PNG speedster Lo shows no sign of stalling on his scoring ratio with another try last weekend, despite defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

The former Newcastle flyer has eight tries in his last three games, and boasts 14 from 13 appearances in all competitions. Fellow winger Ben Blackmore has also come in for praise from Aston, with the Eagles preparing to bounce back against Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

“There is no doubt that we are a good attacking team, when you have people like Menzie Yere, Lo, Blackmore - that is underpinned by the forwards who have been right on the button recently,” Aston said. “We have two of the best wingers in the competition in Lo and Blackmore, they can destroy you. Then you throw Menzie Yere in there and recently before his loan ended Jake Spedding, when you have these types of players then there is no wonder that we can score points.”

Lo has been drawing huge praise for some recent electric performances, which have also included some spectacular tries.

He bagged a hat-trick against Rochdale before going one better with four in the victory over Dewsbury Rams.

The only surprise was that he was restricted to one last weekend – another 90 metre run which left the opposition trailing in his wake.

Aston says there is still more improvement in the 23-year-old, stating that if Lo can continue to ‘mature’ then he has a big future in the game.

“Garry is maturing, no doubting it,” he added.

“If he can get his head around how good he could be, he could be that good. He is strong, he is powerful and he can be electric over the short distance. The tries he has scored have been unbelievable. The pace he showed with one of the tries against Rochdale was impressive. He was gone, no-one was catching him. He is exciting, he needs to be a little tougher on himself, and if he is, then he could be anything.”

Eagles host Bradford Bulls this Sunday at Wakefield’s Belle Vue, (3pm.)