More signings on way as Blackmore returns for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles could be set to welcome back winger Ben Blackmore this weekend, as director of rugby Mark Aston confirms more new signings are on the way.

The Eagles chief, who has promised that there will be another addition to his squad next week, may give a debut to Hull KR loanee George Milton against Batley Bulldogs tomorrow, while Frenchman Remy Marginet looks set to be included in the 19-man squad for the first time.

Aston is looking for a response after a surprise and damaging defeat to Halifax last weekend, with another signing expected early next week to add further competition to a squad that has been weakened by a series of injuries.

“There are players here that I am not happy with. They are not hitting their straps, so I need that competition for places,” Aston confirmed to The Star.

“I want players to feel that if they aren’t playing well they will lose their place. To get that, I need more bodies.

“The lads who have come in recently, and any that we sign, we will be looking at for next year. We have a chance to have a look and ask, are they what we are looking for going into 2018? It is an important time for us, we are pleased to get them in now because it gives us an insight into these players.

“This will help everyone push in these last few games of the regular season.”

Aston will again be without Duane Straugheir (groin) and Kyle Trout (cheekbone), and there is a doubt over Will Hope following a head injury sustained in the defeat last weekend.

There is better news on Blackmore who hobbled out of the victory over Rochdale with a leg injury, with Aston claiming he is closing in on a potential return this weekend.

Whoever gets the nod Aston will be expecting to see a significant improvement on last weekend’s heavy defeat at Belle Vue.

“We need to improve, that is the challenge for us,” he added.

“There are aspects of our game that we are not happy with, and, as coaches, we have shown them that.”

Tomorrow’s game at Mount Pleasant (kick-off 3pm) has been made free entry to all fans following Batley’s support of the ‘The Great Get-Together’ weekend in memory of the former Batley MP, Jo Cox.

