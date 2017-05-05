Player row brings extra spice to Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls clash

The Dane Chisholm saga could certainly provide an extra intensity to Sheffield Eagles’ showdown with Bradford Bulls tomorrow.

Whilst the Aussie half-back won’t be involved, it is still up in the air where his long term future may lie.

Bradford recently announced that he had re-signed for the Bulls, whilst the Eagles promptly responded by stating they held his registration, before complaining to the authorities about a potential illegal approach.

Eagles director Mark Aston, who confirmed that Chisholm hasn’t been around the squad, admitted it might add an extra edge to the contest at Belle Vue (3pm). “Does it add a little more spice to this game? I suppose it might do in the boardroom,” Aston said. “The pleasing thing for us is that the authorities confirmed that he remains a Sheffield player. It certainly isn’t going to go away.”

Aston also confirmed that a letter has been sent to Chisholm regarding a meeting for ‘a return to work’, but any immediate re-integration looks unlikely.

A more probable return is that of club stalwart Duane Straugheir, whilst team mate Elliot Minchella is another looking to shake-off a niggle to be involved.

With no expected additions from dual-registration partners Leigh Centurions, Aston will decide whether to include new signing Paddy Flynn who completed a deal until the end of the season yesterday. “I would have thought Flynn has kept himself in good shape,” Aston added.

“He was been playing at amateur level with Thatto Heath so he has been getting match practice. Duane Straugheir and Elliot Minchella are touch and go, but we got Jordan Cox back last week and need to get him into a rhythm now. Bradford gave us a lesson on enthusiasm at Odsal. We came up short on the day, and their young players really came up with the goods” said Aston.

We are still smarting from that, they have had one or two bad results since, probably because they’ve had some of that enthusiasm knocked out of them.

“They have a dual-reg with Widnes, so it’ll be interesting to see how many they will get, but it is about us really, we are focusing on us.”