Rugby League: Dane Chisholm saga rumbles on for Sheffield Eagles

There appears to be no immediate resolution to the future of Dane Chisholm.

The half-back looked to be heading through the Sheffield Eagles’ exit door when he was unveiled as a new signing by Bradford Bulls.

Sheffield Eagles' Director of Rugby Mark Aston.

What followed was a statement from the Eagles saying that they sill held Chisholm’s registration, and that they were seeking legal advice regarding what the Eagles described as ‘an illegal approach’.

Director of rugby Mark Aston wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of the current impasse, but The Star understands that RFL have confirmed that Chisholm remains a registered Sheffield Eagles player.

Chisholm hasn’t played since the Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR in March, with the Eagles also confirming he is subject to disciplinary procedures.

“What I can confirm is that Dane Chisholm is still a registered player for Sheffield Eagles,” Aston told The Star. “The fact of the matter is that another club has announced his signing to the press with photo evidence, which is a great concern to Sheffield Eagles.

“Watch this space, there are things happening behind the scenes that will come to fruition in the near future.”

Meanwhile Aston has stated that he is looking into the possibility of bringing young centre Jake Spedding back from St.Helens following the competition of his loan spell with the club.

The 20-year-old played five times for the Eagles, which has included four victories, scoring a try in the away win at Rochdale.

“We would love to have him again,” Aston added.

“He has been pulled back by St. Helens at the moment, and is close to their squad. The door is open, I have spoken to Mike Rush (Saints chief executive) about taking him again for another month. He is a great kid, he has been buzzing about being involved at Sheffield, and that is a massive thing for us. We want people who want to play for Sheffield Eagles, and if you don’t then off you go.”

“If we can get the chance then I am sure that he would love to come back here, and we would certainly love to have him back.”