Rugby League report: Batley Bulldogs 70 Sheffield Eagles 12

Sheffield Eagles slumped to their heaviest defeat of the season after a 70-12 crushing by Batley Bulldogs in sweltering conditions at Mount Pleasant.

Mark Aston’s side were thumped for the second week in succession, as the Eagles shipped 70 points following another lacklustre showing.

Despite giving debuts to Remy Marginet and George Milton, the fresh blood did little to improve matters as the Eagles failed to shake-off last weekend’s hammering by Halifax.

The tone was set in the opening stanza as the home side made the early running, whilst the Eagles didn’t help themselves after conceding a raft of early penalties.

After Elliot Minchella was penalised the ball was eventually shifted right where an overlap was created for Wayne Reittie to score in the corner. Ex-Eagle Pat Walker converted.

Two minutes later another former Eagle struck when Dom Brambani scooted through two feeble tackles to score, and Walker added the two.

Batley’s third try followed on 17 minutes when Brad Day punctured the Eagles’ line, before handing on to Dave Scott for an easy converted score.

The Eagles were punished further when Simon Brown’s pass was intercepted by Reittie who ran 50 metres to cross. Walker converted.

The hosts’ fifth converted try involved two former Eagles when James Davey slipped Walker in for an easy run-in under the sticks, as the Eagles melted away in the sunshine.

A Walker penalty before the break pushed the score to 32, and there was still time for Reittie to complete his hat-trick, again expertly converted by Walker.

The Eagles registered for the first time just after the break when Perry Whiteley scuttled his way across the whitewash, with Jack Owens converting.

The Eagles’ improvement was soon halted though as Joel Farrell ran in under the sticks and Walker added the extras.

Aston’s side had competed better during the opening 20 minutes of the second-half, but they were breached again when Brambani waltzed through to score, and Walker’s conversion took the hosts to 50 points.

More punishment followed through Farrell’s second try, which was again converted by Walker as the Eagles again went missing.

There was some light relief when Marginet bagged a debut try after good work by Paddy Flynn and the returning Ben Blackmore, with Owens converting.

The last word went to Batley as Reittie sprinted clear for his fourth score after another error from the Eagles, with Walker’s conversion taking the hosts past 60.

Walker added further gloss in the closing minutes, converting his own try, before adding another penalty, as the Eagles sank without trace.

Batley: Scott; Reittie, Smeaton, Cowling, Crookes; Walker, Brambani; Gledhill, Leak, Lillycrop; Harrison, Manning; Day. Interchange: Rowe, Farrell, Daley, Brown.

Scorers: Tries: Reittie (9, 23, 39, 75),Brambani (11, 58), Scott (17), Walker (29, 77), Farrell (49, 63) Goals: Walker 13/13

Eagles: Owens; Lo, Yere, Flynn, Blackmore; Brown, Marginet; Wheeldon, Fozard, Mexico; Scott, James; Minchella. Interchange: Burns, Trout, Whiteley, Milton.

Scorers: Tries: Whiteley (44), Marginet (70) Goals: Owens 2/2

Referee: Gareth Hewer

Attendance: 2,106