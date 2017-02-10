Rugby League: Sheffield Eagles’ business not done just yet, says Aston

There is still room for potential additions according to director of rugby Mark Aston as he prepares his Sheffield Eagles side for the visit of Toulouse this Sunday.

The Eagles made nine close season signings as Aston plugged the gaps following a number of high profile departures, but as the season enters round two this weekend, there remains scope to further bolster the ranks.

Whilst there is unlikely to be new faces before the visit of Toulouse, Aston remains keen to add as his threadbare squad took its first hit following a four-match ban handed out to PNG ace Mark Mexico.

Mexico pleaded guilty to a Grade D offence for ‘a dangerous throw’ following an incident at Oldham last Sunday, and whilst Aston has the dual-registration deal with Leigh to fall back on, he remains to keen to add from elsewhere.

“We are not finished. Is there potential for us to have a look at some players? Yes, I think so,” he told The Star.

“We will be looking at it closely.

“We have the links with Leigh now, and the dual registration system is working for us at the moment, but there will be times during the season when Leigh won’t be able to provide us with players for certain games. At the moment though, it is going well for us.”

If the Eagles are to add fresh blood, the likelihood is that they will use the loan market.

Aston has often taken young players from Super League clubs on loan arrangements, with the Eagles chief fully aware that any deal must fit within a budget which has been carefully constructed following their off the field issues in recent months.

“We remain on the lookout for quality players who can add something to us, that are in our kind of price range,” Aston reiterated.

“That’s what we have done this year. We have done what we need to do to get a competitive squad, and at the same time we have stayed within our salary cap.”

With Mexico banned for the weekend, Aston remains hopeful that Duane Straugheir will be fit again after a head injury ruled him out of the 2017 curtain raiser against Oldham.

The versatile operator has trained this week, but he will be assessed over the coming days before a final decision is made.

The Eagles host Toulouse at their temporary home in Wakefield this Sunday, kick off at Belle Vue is 5.30pm.