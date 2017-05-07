Sheffield Eagles 52 Bradford 16: Nine try Eagles top 50-point mark for first time this season

Sheffield Eagles produced a dominant display to brush aside a Bradford Bulls side with a 52-16 victory at Belle Vue.

The Eagles exacted some revenge for their defeat at Odsal earlier in the campaign after a confident display against a Bradford side who were second best in all departments.

After a minor setback in defeat to Featherstone last week, the Eagles again found top gear scoring nine tries, as Mark Aston’s side passed 50 points for the first time this season.

The Eagles set the tone for the afternoon after a sparkling start with two tries in three minutes to put themselves firmly in the driving seat. On 11 minutes Aston’s side went from one end to the other with a flowing move which was finished by Ryan Millar, with Simon Brown converting.

It got better for the home side when they bagged another try just three minutes later. This time Sam Scott inset, used all his strength to scramble over the whitewash, and Brown again obliged with the conversion.

Aston’s side were now in the ascendency with experienced prop Scott Wheeldon receiving a pass from dummy half before crashing over, and again Brown added the extras.

With 10 minutes remaining before the hooter, the Eagles crossed again. Garry Lo showed his electric pace after an intercept to give the Eagles good field position. On the next play Matty Fozard found Liam Johnson who threw the dummy before crossing, and Brown kicked the extras.

After the break the Eagles picked up from where they left off, setting the pace with another try straight after the interval. It looked as though Will Hope had crossed, but after it was deemed he was held just short, the Eagles switched the play and Fozard completed the move, with Brown converting.

Aston’s side were now pushing home their advantage, and they again ripped through the Bradford defence after a scything break from Ben Blackmore, with Fozard again finishing with the Bulls in disarray. Brown converted.

The Eagles hit the 40 point mark when James Kelly, a late replacement for Elliot Minchella, scampered through and over the line from five metres out, and Brown slotted the conversion.

Bradford looked to have thrown the towel in when Kyle Trout avoided several tackles for the Eagles’ eighth try, again converted by Brown.

The visitors got themselves off the mark with a flurry of tries from Oscar Thomas, Johnny Campbell and Evan Hodgson, but the Eagles had the last laugh when Scott crossed for his second try as the Eagles passed 50.

* Eagles: Millar; Lo, Yere, Johnson, Blackmore; Brown, Cox; Wheeldon, Fozard, Mexico; Scott, James; Hope. Interchange: Trout, Burns, Whiteley, Kelly.

Scorers: Tries: Millar (10), Scott (13, 79), Wheeldon (18), Johnson (34), Fozard (44, 52), Kelly (61), Trout (63) Goals: Brown 8/9

* Bradford: Thomas; Campbell, Oakes, Mendeika, Ryan; Keyes, Pryce; Kirk, Moore, Magrin; Hodgson, Roche; Hallas. Interchange: Brooks, Chapelhow, Macani, Davies.

Scorers: Tries: Thomas (69), Campbell (71), Hodgson (74), Goals: Keyes 2/3

Referee: Tom Grant.