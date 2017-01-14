Sheffield Eagles agree new deal with hooker Greg

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston says it’s time for youngster Greg Burns to ‘kick on’ after he agreed a new one-year part-time deal.

The 21-year-old had been knocking on the door of first-team action before being derailed by a shoulder injury which ruled him out for much of last season. The hooker returned at the back end of the 2016 campaign making three appearances, and now coach Aston has set him the target of breaking into his side on a regular basis as Eagles gear up for a new campaign.

“I am delighted to have him, but now is the time for him to kick on.” Aston said. “He has trained hard and put quite a bit of size on over the pre-season. He is another one of the kids that has come through the system and that’s what we set out to do all those years ago. He needs to play more, I think because of the injuries it was three games last season, he needs to be getting into double figures now. I am looking forward to seeing how he has progressed. He had a long time last season sat on the bench, I know that he is hungry and is busting a gut to show me what he has got.”

Following the departure of last season hooker Keal Carlile to Featherstone Rovers, Burns has gone up the pecking order, with Aston challenging the youngster to show he’s ready. “He has had adversity w but never lost his drive and his commitment.”

The announcement that Burns is staying is the first of what is expected to be a host of signings over the coming days.

The Eagles have been quiet during the close season as they look to secure their future off the field.

After Friday’s confirmation that their ‘sponsor’ remains committed to securing a deal, plus assurances from Aston that their short-term position is secure, their long suffering fans are now seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.