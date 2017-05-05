Sheffield Eagles are in like Flynn for new signing Paddy

Sheffield Eagles have moved to bolster their options with the arrival of experienced operator Paddy Flynn.

The former Widnes winger has signed a deal until the end of the season, and will greatly improve director of rugby Mark Aston’s options in a number of key areas.

Aston has been thin on the ground in recent weeks with Reece Dean and Jake Spedding concluding their loan deals from Toronto Wolfpack and St. Helens respectively, whilst Dane Chisholm has almost certainly played his last game for the club.

Flynn, who enjoyed an eight year spell with the Vikings, left the Select Security Stadium in 2016, after ending last season on loan at fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers.

The St. Helens born flyer enjoyed a productive loan stint at The Jungle, notching six tries from 10 appearances for Daryl Powell’s side.

“Experience is a wonderful thing, and not only has he got the experience but he has also scored tries at Super League level as well,” Aston told The Star.

“He’s scored something like 108 tries in 180 games so he is a proven try scorer. He has got a bit of versatility in him. He can play full-back, he can play wing and he can play at centre.”

In October last year he was released by Widnes after 168 appearances for the Super League outfit.

The 29-year-old left the full-time game to pursue a career in plumbing, and has been playing at amateur level to stay involved in the game.

The former Workington loanee has been ticking over at Thatto Heath Crusaders, based back in his native St. Helens.

“He has had a little bit of time away from the game, he has been playing some games in the amateur ranks just to get his career outside of rugby sorted, and now he’s hungry to return,” Aston added.

“He is desperate to get back into competitive action again, which is great and I’m really pleased with him. He seems like a really top bloke I’m sure will add something to the squad.”