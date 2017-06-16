Sheffield Eagles: Aston tips Matty Fozard for Super League future

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston believes that hooker Matty Fozard has what it takes to be a success at Super League level.

The former St. Helens ace has again been in sparkling form for the Eagles, despite their recent dip against Halifax, helping the club’s resurgence in recent months as Aston’s side have steadily climbed the Championship standings.

The Welsh international joined the Eagles in 2016 and has started to re-establish a career which had promising origins in Super League with Saints.

This season he has again been one of Aston’s most consistent performers, scoring five tries in 18 appearances.

Aston says that he would be surprised if the form hasn’t gone unnoticed, claiming the 23-year-old has all the tools to make it at the highest level.

“I really believe that he will be close to Super League in the next 12 months,” Aston informed The Star.

“I really hope that we can keep him a bit longer but there have to be teams looking at him seriously at Super League level. He isn’t far off, maybe 12 months away.

“Matty is a great kid. He has come here and got involved, showed a desire to learn and understand the game. He has been a breathe of fresh air, he is a champion and his family should be immensely proud of him. He goes about his business in the correct manner, he has obviously been brought up right.”

Fozard was one of a raft of signings to join the Eagles full-time revolution during the close season of 2016. While the dream of staying full-time quickly evaporated, Fozard remained loyal to Aston by penning a new one-year part-time deal before the start of the season.

His form earned him caps for Wales, and Aston believes that he would be fully deserving of a place in the 2017 World Cup squad, despite joking about some of his recent man-of-the-match awards.

“He got the man-of-the-match award for the Summer Bash, I think his Mum must have been still picking it,” joked Aston.

“In all seriousness, he has been great for us, and he has a big role to play with what is coming up at the end of the season.

“I know he is hoping to be selected for Wales for the World Cup, and that would be deserved considering his contribution to the Eagles this year. He has been brilliant, I think he will be selected.”