Sheffield Eagles benefit from a break from each other

The current break before the Championship Shield gets underway should work to Sheffield Eagles’ advantage.

That’s the view of coach Mark Aston, who has resisted any temptation to cancel a week away from the club following a disappointing defeat to Dewsbury Rams last weekend. Whilst Aston mused over his side’s failure to follow last weekend’s game plan, he stuck to his guns by giving his players the week off, stating that time away from the coal face could give them the impetus they need to go one better, and win the Shield after last season’s final defeat.

“We planned time off for the players at this stage from the beginning of the year,” Aston said.

“They have been tasked to do some training away from the club, but the idea is that we all have a week away from each other.

“It has been a long time. We have been working since November to put all this together. That’s many months of training, eventually that can take its toll. I certainly believe that freshening them up and taking them out of the firing line helps.”

He added: “Some of the injured players will be in, but I’m going to give them that time away just to freshen them up again. We have done it in previous years, and it has been good for them. I don’t want them to peter out, it is a long season and the break will do them good.”

Aston could give debuts next weekend to St Helens loan trio Liam Cooper, Jonah Cunningham and Calvin Wellington who will train for the first time on Monday, whilst the Shield fixtures are also set to be revealed at the start of next week following a delay for what the RFL say were ‘operational issues’.