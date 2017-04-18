Sheffield Eagles boss happy with winning form

Sheffield Eagles’ director Mark Aston says his much improved side are ‘starting to stand up’ after back-to-back victories over Easter.

With four wins from their last five Championship fixtures, Eagles have showed a resurgence which has seen them surge up the table following Monday’s demolition of Dewsbury Rams.

After a shaky start to their 2017 campaign, which followed a period of uncertainty off the field, Aston’s side are now showing the kind of consistency that their coach has been craving.

Aston points to a sea change in attitude as the catalyst for the recent success. “Confidence and belief is a massive thing, if you have confidence, then you believe,” he said. “There has been self doubt but now the lads have shown they can play, they can score tries. We have grown and that is a credit to the players, and the ownership they are taking. The senior players have taken some of the ownership back off us, they have taken some of the games by the scruff of the neck. We want to be better, and to be fair that’s what they have done. It shows anything can be achieved if you want it and you are committed enough, and have the right sort of attitude. That’s the big change around for us. Training is now like clockwork, they are really training well.”

Aston has heralded the Easter double-header as potentially season-defining, as the Eagles hit the half-way point of the regular season in what is now a comfortable mid-table position. He added: “Will this weekend define what we are about as a team? It probably will, because we are now half-way through the season and we will have now played everyone once. We are a better group than we were a few weeks back.”