Sheffield Eagles have learned how to become a better side

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston says his side are a different proposition to the team he had six weeks ago.

Despite defeat to Featherstone last weekend, Aston came away from Post Office Road in a positive frame of mind.

In a close contest, against a side that have been consistently on the heels of league pace setters Hull KR, Aston took many plusses. The long serving coach says that despite defeat, he has seen a sea-change in many areas of his developing side, stating they are a much more rounded outfit to the one he was moulding in the early rounds of the 2017 campaign.

“We are a different team to the one we were six weeks ago” Aston stated. We were disappointed because we felt that before and during the Featherstone game we could win it. We didn’t quite give ourselves the chance to do it. We had a chance towards the end but lost our composure. All we needed to do was complete, but we decided to throw the ball anywhere and everywhere and came up empty. We have to learn as a team that we have to complete to compete. We will go away and have a look at it, we have a massive game against Bradford to come.”

Whilst Aston admitted that it was a frustrating afternoon for his side, he was pleased with the response after some harsh words at the interval.

Aston now believes that his improving side can take lessons from their latest test, as they look to build on momentum from recent weeks.

“I wasn’t very happy at half-time because there was a plan that we asked them to deliver, and we didn’t deliver it,” he added.

“We got a response in the second half, and we never gave in. We got plenty of effort, we are still building to get to where we want to get to.”

Aston also relished coming up against son, and former Eagle, Cory Aston for the first time, stating again he wished he was still working with the Featherstone loanee:

“We had some banter. I said that Menzie (Yere) was going to get him, and he nearly did at one stage! We wish we had him, it was not to be.”