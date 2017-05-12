Sheffield Eagles have offers on table for two French players, confirms Mark Aston

Sheffield Eagles have offers on the table for two targets in France as director of rugby Mark Aston looks to further strengthen his squad.

The Eagles recently added former Widnes Vikings winger Paddy Flynn, pictured, to their ranks, but he was denied a debut in last weekend’s victory over Bradford due to a delay over his registration.

With Jake Spedding and Reece Dean returning to parent clubs following their recent loan moves, the opportunity to add still remains, with Aston also confirming they are fielding offers for want-away half-back Dane Chisholm.

After a recent scouting mission to France, which included watching the French Championship Cup semi-final between Limoux and Lezignan, Aston confirmed he met with several potential targets and he remains confident of adding them to his squad by next month.

“We are certainly in negotiations with a couple of players,” Aston confirmed to The Star.

“I am looking to get them over the line with a view to bringing them over after the French season ends in June. We are certainly closer to where we want to be on that front. We have put the deals out there for their agents to discuss with the players, and we are now just waiting to hear back from them. Hopefully in the next week or so we can confirm these lads and get them in place.”

The Eagles have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the French game over years, and only last season Aston worked with Hakim and Amini Miloudi who arrived for a lengthy trial period with the club. The Eagles chief confirmed that any potential signings from France would be on short-term deals, but he didn’t rule out an extended stay in South Yorkshire.

“If we can get them over the line the lads will be signings until the end of our current season,” Aston confirmed.

“At the end of that, the deals are also with a view for the year after as well, so we’ll address that when the time comes.”

Aston’s potential recruitment isn’t confined to France, as he continues to scour the domestic market for further additions.

The delay over Flynn’s registration isn’t expected to be a stumbling block but the 29-year-old will have to wait another week for any potential debut with another break in the fixture calendar due to the Challenge Cup.

The Eagles are back in league action, in France, when they face Toulouse on Saturday May 20.