Sheffield Eagles: Michella putting in the hard yards for success

The professionalism away from the club is the key factor to the success of Elliot Minchella, according to Mark Aston, his Sheffield Eagles coach.

The versatile ex-Leeds operator has bagged five tries in his last three outings, taking his total to 13 for the season, despite being shuffled around to plug several gaps in Aston’s line-up over the course of the campaign.

Minchella has been asked to occupy a role in the halves for much of this season, before returning to a more familiar position at loose forward in last weekend’s defeat to Dewsbury Rams.

Wherever he has been asked to play, Aston has hailed the 21-year-old for his application, stating the work he is doing outside of the club is a key reason for his high level of performances.

“I believe that the work he is doing away from the club is the key to why he is doing so well,” the Eagles supremo informed The Star.

“That is credit to him. He is enjoying his rugby and that’s the most important thing. We are always talking about enjoying the game because that is why we play it. Mino is certainly doing that, and it is showing in his performances.”

After the stop-start nature to his time with the Eagles throughout the majority of last season, Minchella cemented his place in the side with a strong finish to the 2016 campaign.

He took that into the start of the current campaign, with his versatility making him one of Aston’s most trusted lieutenants, which has seen him appear in all but one of this season’s fixtures.

“He has set the season alight,” Aston continued.

“He started well, had a little dip, but he has come back strongly again. He has got his head back on, and his standards have come back up again.

“He is scoring tries at the moment, he has that knack of being in the right place at the right time. We want to finish the season strongly, and he wants to continue this try scoring streak he is on.

“When you are asked to do a job to the best of your ability in an unfamiliar position, it is a credit to the individual who puts himself up for that.

“He has been fantastic when we asked him to play in the halves. He is maturing, he is getting better, and that is pleasing. We are here to improve him, and he is responding.”