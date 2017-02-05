Sheffield Eagles: New boy Chisholm in line for debut in season opener

New signing Dane Chisholm will be in contention for his debut as Sheffield Eagles kick off the 2017 season at Oldham this Sunday.

Chisholm was the ninth arrival of the close season, and certainly the most high profile, as director of rugby Mark Aston put the finishing touches to his squad for the upcoming campaign.

After joining the Eagles very late in pre-season there will be question marks over the fitness of the former Bradford ace, but Aston says he will be in the squad as his side travel to Bower Fold for the season curtain raiser against the Roughyeds.

"The kid has looked after himself. He is in good nick," Aston told The Star.

"He has been back home with all the uncertainty at Bradford, but he has kept ticking over. He goes to the gym, he does the running, he works hard. He just needs sharpening up.

"I am delighted that we have been able to bring him here, and keep him in the game. This kid has ability. With the character that he is, and the personality that he has got, he reminds me of the old fashioned type of half-backs. He is going to send people into the right places, and tell them what he expects, he is certainly a breath of fresh air for us coming in."

Aston looks likely to have the services of Leigh second-rower Lachlan Burr as part of the dual-registration deal between the two clubs, but there is a doubt over Duane Straugheir who left the field against Wakefield last weekend with a head injury.

"We have had Lachlan Burr offered to us so he will come into contention, and train Thursday and Friday," Aston confirmed.

"The kid has played NRL and is preparing for Super League. They need to give him a run out, and we might need some cover so we have the option of using him.

"There is just a little concern over Duane Straugheir. He took a nasty knock to the head against Wakefield and had to spend the night in hospital. He is going to be a slight doubt but most of the lads have come through, Jordan Cox looks okay which is really good news. Ben Blackmore took a slight knock to his wrist, but he is fine so we are looking quite fit and healthy at this moment in time."

The Eagles travel to Oldham this Sunday, kick off 3pm.