Sheffield Eagles: Show how mentally tough you’ve become urges Mark Aston

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has called upon his side to use their early season experiences to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

The Eagles positive run of form came to a halt following the 25-14 defeat at Post Office Road, as a host of former Eagles contributed to Aston’s downfall in what was a tight encounter.

Coming into the contest, the Eagles had won four from their last five Championship fixtures, but despite not being able to extend their winning run, Aston called upon his side to use their previous experiences to come back stronger next weekend against Bradford Bulls.

“I am not saying that everything is perfect because it isn’t,” Aston conceded to The Star.

“They are willing now to cover each other’s backsides and work really hard for each other, and that’s what we’ll need going forward.

“That takes time, it has here, and I am sure that we will have some tough games again, but the next time it happens we just need to use that experience that we have garnered over the last six to eight weeks to re-gather ourselves and get us through it.”

Featherstone’s victory was largely assisted by a host of former Eagles as a try from Keal Carlile and nine points from the boot of Cory Aston kept the hosts bid for a top four place firmly on track.

A victory for the Eagles could have given them the momentum required for their own push for a top four place, but Aston is remaining positive with the strides made in recent weeks, with Bradford next on the menu at Belle Vue this Sunday.

“We do have them spells in games where we seem to switch off and we have a habit of just gifting teams tries, we have seen it a few times this season,” Aston added.

“I think that over the last couple of weeks we have tightened up in that area, and that has been a big positive for us.

“That’s where the confidence and the belief comes from.

“One positive is that they have become a team and they are together now, and that was the issue in the sense that it does take time when you have people coming in, and going out.

“Then you have people not pulling in the same direction, but that isn’t the case now.”