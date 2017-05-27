Sheffield Eagles: Super League full back flies in ahead of Summer Bash

Sheffield Eagles have added St Helens full-back Jack Owens to their ranks, as they head to Blackpool tomorrow aiming to break their Summer Bash duck.

The Eagles face Swinton looking for their first victory since the Bash was introduced after two previous defeats to London.

Owens joins the club on a loan deal until the end of the season, and is in line for a debut after the Eagles made room for fresh faces following the departures of Eze Harper and Dane Chisholm.

Director of rugby Mark Aston is hoping for third time lucky for Sunday’s 12.35pm televised kick-off, stating that Owens could feature after the Eagles completed his registration in time for Sunday’ showdown.

“I’m delighted we have been able to secure the services of Jack until the end of the season,” said Aston.

“There is no doubt that Jack can play, the number of Super League games he’s played and the interest in him shows that.

“He has a good knowledge of game, his work rate and work off the ball is great and he’ll be a valuable addition at a key part of the season for us.

“We have built a good relationship with St. Helens and hope we can continue to build this in the future.”

Aston’s side endured a disastrous Summer Bash experience last season when they arrived late after being caught in traffic, before being soundly beaten

Aston is determined to enjoy the Blackpool experience this time around but warned his side are in for a fight against a Swinton outfit, who’ve recorded notable victories over Huddersfield in the cup, and Toulouse in the league this season.

“We have been disappointed over the past couple of years,” Aston added.

“We have taken a couple of beatings and we had a horrendous journey last year, stuck on the bus for six hours. We’re playing against a good team in Swinton. They have some outstanding players, they play a beautiful brand of football, so we need to be good.

“It is a difficult one because we kick off at 12.35pm. We have to set off then at 8am which is very early for us. If there’s traffic, and that has undone us previously, then we’re stuck. We just have to get on with it, and hopefully there’ll be no issues.”

Duane Straughier (groin) is again doubtful, whilst Garry Lo and Menzie Yere (both knee) are expected to be fit.