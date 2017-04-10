Sheffield Eagles will strive to improve despite set-back

Director Mark Aston says his Sheffield Eagles side are a long way from the finished article after Sunday’s defeat to Bradford ended their recent mini-resurgence.

After making strides in recent weeks following victories over Swinton Lions and London Broncos, an unchanged Eagles were confident of continuing their run against a Bradford side who have shown inconsistencies this season.

Aston’s side had their chances but a poor start, coupled with a capitulation in the final 10 minutes, saw Eagles again concede a raft of points.

Whilst Aston has been pleased with the progression over recent games, he has always guarded against complacency.

“I don’t think that we are there yet” Aston said. “When you win a few games if you are not careful you can get overconfident and think you are there. We have worked to guard against that, we know that we haven’t quite got that consistency in our results yet.”

Eagles go into Easter with games at Rochdale on Good Friday followed by a home game against Dewsbury on Monday.

Aston will be looking for his side to step back up to the levels shown against Swinton and London as his side try to pull clear of the bottom section of the Championship.

“If you look at some of our performances in the last month it shows that we are getting there. We have to take the hits on the chin and go back to the training ground and work hard. We will continue to strive to get better, we’ll work on those little areas we have to improve on. Over the last couple of weeks we have shown that we can compete, we can play, we can score tries and we have actually shown we can defend for long periods - we need to find a way to maintain these levels.”