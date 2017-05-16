Sheffield Tigers: Stead’s praise for performance in Scunthorpe triumph

Simon Stead has heaped praise on his Sheffield team after their fine win at Scunthorpe.

Tigers head into back-to-back meetings with Ipswich in good heart after a hard fought display against their rivals on Sunday.

They’re riding well at home but away points had been elusive until they travelled to the Eddie Wright Raceway.

“It was a good performance by the lads and important in more ways than one,” said the boss.

“All the lads worked hard and I know Scunny have had their injury problems but you still have to go there and take them on.

“Ipswich will be tough, we know that and we’re prepared for it, over the two meetings there should be some tremendous racing.”

Tigers have already been to Ipswich once this season and were beaten but Stead is confident Sunday’s win will help them in tomorrow’s visit to Suffolk.

“It was a great result,” Stead said. “It was a superb performance from us, and we couldn’t ask for any more than to come away with all four points.

“A couple of the lads struggled, but a couple of them really stepped up their game. I’m delighted to see Kyle Howarth and Josh Bates score maximums, and Josh Grajczonek and Lasse Bjerre were superb as well.

“There was some great team riding, they all worked together to get the result and it was a good day at the office.”

Sheffield stage their home Championship clash with the Witches, who include British Champion and Grand Prix wildcard Danny King, at Owlerton on their normal Thursday racenight with a big crowd expected.