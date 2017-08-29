Weary Sheffield Eagles hampered in preparation for Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says the travel disruption for their game at Toulouse will affect preparations for this weekend’s hosting of Bradford Bulls.

Eagles put in a credible performance against the French side on Monday, despite flying out on the day of the match which meant for some a 3am start for their 8pm kick off.

Despite having preparation disrupted, with Aston laying the blame on the Rugby League authorities booking flights too late, the Eagles pushed the Championship Shield leaders hard in a 32-16 defeat.

The disruption though isn’t over for Aston, who has complained that his side spent all of Tuesday travelling back, resulting in two lost days on the training ground as he looks to rest some of his weary troops.

“We’ll have a look at the side going forward and see how we feel for Sunday,” Aston said.

“We certainly have to manage people, and it is not the sort of thing that we want to do when it is coming to that time of the year when you are supposed to be preparing for a big semi-final.”

Aston decided to air on the side of caution by resting the likes of veteran centre Menzie Yere and versatile full-back Jack Owens, who both had knocks coming into the game, but should be back for this weekend.

Others were given an opportunity, including debutant Jonah Cunningham and centre Perry Whiteley, as Aston looks to shuffle his pack.

“The boys from St Helens are back fit and we will see them more,” he added. “We have the Perry Whiteley’s and the Kyle Trout’s as well, this is when we need to use our squad because it is tough on the lads. It is all hands on deck at the moment, we have come together as a squad, and we will try and prepare the lads as best we can for the game this Sunday against Bradford.

“We want to play well and put on a performance for the fans, it is one of the final home games of the season, and we want to win for the fans who have turned up at Wakefield week in, week out this season. Everyone will be called on before the end of the season as we try and make the best of a tough situation.”