Rugby Union: Doncaster Phoenix name Sam Bottomley as new captain

Local lad Sam Bottomley has been appointed as Doncaster Phoenix’s new captain.

The former Doncaster mini and junior succeeds Andy Ellis, who has deciced to concentrate on playing.

Bottomley returned to his hometown club upon their promotion to National League 3 last year following a successful period with Harrogate in the national leagues and was a virtual ever-present, scoring nine tries in 27 appearances.

Head Coach Ants Posa said: “Sam’s got a fantastic attitude and quickly earnt the respect of everyone in the squad with his outstanding performances last season.

“He has plenty of experience and I believe he has all the qualities required to be a great captain.

“He has that important affiliation with the club of having played mini and junior rugby here and he wants to see the club succeed both on and off the field.”

Back rower Jay Robinson has been named vice captain.

Phoenix will play in the Midlands Premier Division this season following a reshuffle by the RFU.

They start at home to Nuneaton on Saturday (3pm). Entrance to Castle Park is £5.