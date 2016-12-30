Sacked: Sheffield Steelers import gets the bullet

Sheffield Steelers have today sacked one of their top imports - as coach Paul Thompson finally ran out of patience with his misfiring attack.

As The Star predicted earlier this week, Jesse Schultz has paid the price for recent Steeler malfunctions in front of goal, a weakness that has seen them fail to keep up with league-leading Cardiff Devils.

The club today confirmed they had released the Canadian, who has for most of the campaign been a first line winger, but then lost his spot to Colton Fretter.

But injury and lack of form has prompted the axe to fall, even though Steelers have not got a replacement lined up.

Coach Paul Thompson agreed that alone sent a signal to the other skaters that poor results would not be tolerated.

“There was nothing personal in this, it’s just business. But I felt I had to shake things up to make things better” he said.

“As a club we had to flex our muscles.

“There was no response, really, from the team when I told them. But they have been reminded about what’s expected of them.

“We have nobody lined up at this moment, but we are working on it daily and that will change in the next week or two.”

Thompson, who fired Mike Duco in November last year, is now looking for a right-shot forward with “character.”

Last January, they brought in Conny Strömberg and the coach said: “He brought something else to the team, he was off-the-wall and a real personality. We need somebody like that.”